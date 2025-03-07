Oregon State Beavers On SI

3 Oregon State Wrestlers Win Pac-12 Titles For 2025

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver waves to the fans before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Corvallis hosted the Pac-12 Wrestling Championships on Thursday night with the Oregon State Beavers taking home three individual titles.

As a team, the Beavers came in second place with Arkansas-Little Rock claiming the highest team score, 86.5-81.5.

Redshirt junior Maximo Renteria claimed the title for his weight class at 125 pounds. He defeated Cal Poly's Koda Holeman by major decision 11-2 in the championship match.

Redshirt sophomore Nash Singleton won the 141-pound weight class by fall over Litte Rock's Brennan Van hoecke in that championship match.

In the 184-pound weight class, TJ McDonnell won a dramatic final match against Cal Poly's Daschle Lamer by sudden victory with a takedown in an extra period.

Renteria, Singleton, and McDonnell all qualify for the NCAA Championships in Philadelphia, PA March 20-22. Ethan Stiles and Trey Munoz also clinch trips to the NCAA Championships after Stiles finished as the runner-up in the 149-pound weight class and Munoz finished third-place in the 197-pound weight class.

Munoz was also named the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete earlier this week, marking the first time in Oregon State history that a Beaver achieved this feat.

