3 Oregon State Wrestlers Win Pac-12 Titles For 2025
Corvallis hosted the Pac-12 Wrestling Championships on Thursday night with the Oregon State Beavers taking home three individual titles.
As a team, the Beavers came in second place with Arkansas-Little Rock claiming the highest team score, 86.5-81.5.
Redshirt junior Maximo Renteria claimed the title for his weight class at 125 pounds. He defeated Cal Poly's Koda Holeman by major decision 11-2 in the championship match.
Redshirt sophomore Nash Singleton won the 141-pound weight class by fall over Litte Rock's Brennan Van hoecke in that championship match.
In the 184-pound weight class, TJ McDonnell won a dramatic final match against Cal Poly's Daschle Lamer by sudden victory with a takedown in an extra period.
Renteria, Singleton, and McDonnell all qualify for the NCAA Championships in Philadelphia, PA March 20-22. Ethan Stiles and Trey Munoz also clinch trips to the NCAA Championships after Stiles finished as the runner-up in the 149-pound weight class and Munoz finished third-place in the 197-pound weight class.
Munoz was also named the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete earlier this week, marking the first time in Oregon State history that a Beaver achieved this feat.