Former Oregon State Track Star Kaylee Mitchell Qualifies For Worlds in Steeplechase
Former Oregon State track and field athlete Kaylee Mitchell earned a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USA Track and Field Outdoor National Championships over the weekend with a time of 9:11.36.
That secures Mitchell a place at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan in September where she will represent Team USA. World Athletics Championships will mark Mitchell's first appearance for Team USA in international competition.
This comes a year after Mitchell just missed a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team in the event.
Mitchell spent three seasons at Oregon State after starting her college career at Seattle Pacific University. She took home multiple All-America honors for the Beavs during her time in Corvallis, and represented the Beavs multiple times at both the Indoor and Outdoor NCAA Championships.
Since her time at OSU ended, the Salem native has competed for Swoosh Track Club in Eugene.
“I feel like I don’t normally go into races feeling very confident in myself and believing in myself,” Mitchell told Lookout Eugene-Springfield. “I went into this one totally believing that I could make this team. I almost got emotional walking up here because I just knew it was my day. I’m so happy I was right.”
The 2025 World Athletics Championships begin Saturday, September 13 and continue through Sunday, September 21, 2025 at the Japan National Stadium.