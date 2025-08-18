Jade Carey and Oregon State Gymnastics Earn National Honor From WCGA
Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey and 17 other members of the Oregon State gymnastics program were honored Monday by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WGCA) as Scholastic All-Americans.
All 18 athletes met the criteria for the award of having a 3.5 overall grade point coverage or a 3.5 grade point average for 2024-202
RELATED: How Trent Bray's First Year As Oregon State Head Coach Compares To His Predecessors'
Oregon State has now seen at-least 14 student athletes recognized by the WCGA in seven consecutive years. OSU ranked eighth nationally this season for percentage of athletes earning Scholastic All-American status. Over 90% of the team received the honor. Oregon State's team GPA was 20th in the nation this year at 3.73.
RELATED: Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Upset by Weber State 3-2 in Home Opener
Carey's achievements highlighted another successful season for Beaver gymnastics, including winning the 2025 AAI Award, WCGA Regular Season bars, beam, floor and all-around All-America honors, First Team WCGA Regular Season vault All-American, Second Team NCAA all-around and beam All-American, First Team NCAA bars and floor All-American, Second Team, WGCA West Regional Gymnast of the Year, and 2025 Pac-12 Overall Top Performer.
Oregon State Student-Athletes Named 2025 WCGA Scholastic All-Americans:
Carley Beeman
Natalie Briones
Olivia Buckner
Jade Carey
Francesca Caso
Taylor DeVries
Sophia Esposito
Giulianna Fiorillo
Kaitlin Garcia
Sydney Gonzales
Mia Heather
Sophia Kaloudis
Lauren Letzsch
Reina Marchal
Jennifer McMillan
Savannah Miller
Sage Thompson
Ellie Weaver