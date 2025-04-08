Oregon State Gymnast Jade Carey Reaches Fourth NCAA Championship Meet
Oregon State Beavers gymnast Jade Carey has been one of the stars of the sport the last five years years, winning three Olympic medals, including two golds.
After qualifying as an all-arounder for the 2025 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, Carey has now qualified for the meet in every season of her college career.
Last season, Carey won silver medals in the all-around and in the floor exercise at the NCAA Championships. She also finished in the third place on the balance beam in 2024. In 2023, Carey won a silver medal on the uneven bars and finished in fourth place in the all-around competition.
As a team, Oregon State was recently eliminated from the NCAA Tournament at the Alabama Regional, where they placed fourth. Carey is one of four individual athletes to compete in the all-round event.
This season, Carey has earned four 10s in her last four meets. Sheb also earned the No. 1 ranking both in the all-around and on beam to finish the NCAA regular season.
The NCAA Championships will be held April 17-19 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Semifinal events will be broadcast on ESPN2 and the final will be broadcast on ABC. Individual competition will take place April 17 at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. PT.