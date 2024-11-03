Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Gymnastics Schedule 2025: Dates, Opponents, Locations

Joe Londergan

Apr 18, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oregon State University Beavers gymnast Jade Carey performs on vault during the 2024 NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Semifinals at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers gymnastics program announced the schedule for the 2025 season this weekend.

Beaver fans in Corvallis will have six chances to catch the team in action at Gill Coliseum this season, which starts on December 13, 2024 with the Orange & Black Meet.

The Beavs will also hit the road this season with three meets in California, one in Alabama, one in Texas, and one in Colorado.

2025 will mark the senior collegiate season for three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey. Carey finished the 2024 NCAA season as the Regional Champion on beam, floor exercise and all-around. She advanced to the 2024 NCAA Championships, where she earned a silver medal in the all-around and on floor exercise, and finished third place on beam.

See the Beavs' full schedule below.

Date

Meet

Location

Dec. 13, 2024

Orange & Black Meet

Gill Coliseum

Jan. 4

Pacific Coast Challenge (UCLA & Cal)

Oceanside, CA

Jan. 11

BYU

Gill Coliseum

Jan. 17

San Jose State

Gill Coliseum

Jan. 24

Auburn

Auburn, AL

Feb. 7

UC Davis & Alaska

Gill Coliseum

Feb. 10

Washington & Alaska

Gill Coliseum

Feb. 16

Denver Quad (Denver, Texas Woman's, Ball State)

Denver, CO

Feb. 21

Metroplex Challenge (Arkansas, Arizona, SEMO)

Fort Worth, TX

Feb. 28

Stanford Quad (Stanford, Cal, UC Davis)

Stanford, CA

March 9

San Jose State

San Jose, CA

March 15

TBA

Gill Coliseum

