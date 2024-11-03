Oregon State Gymnastics Schedule 2025: Dates, Opponents, Locations
The Oregon State Beavers gymnastics program announced the schedule for the 2025 season this weekend.
Beaver fans in Corvallis will have six chances to catch the team in action at Gill Coliseum this season, which starts on December 13, 2024 with the Orange & Black Meet.
The Beavs will also hit the road this season with three meets in California, one in Alabama, one in Texas, and one in Colorado.
2025 will mark the senior collegiate season for three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey. Carey finished the 2024 NCAA season as the Regional Champion on beam, floor exercise and all-around. She advanced to the 2024 NCAA Championships, where she earned a silver medal in the all-around and on floor exercise, and finished third place on beam.
See the Beavs' full schedule below.
Date
Meet
Location
Dec. 13, 2024
Orange & Black Meet
Gill Coliseum
Jan. 4
Pacific Coast Challenge (UCLA & Cal)
Oceanside, CA
Jan. 11
BYU
Gill Coliseum
Jan. 17
San Jose State
Gill Coliseum
Jan. 24
Auburn
Auburn, AL
Feb. 7
UC Davis & Alaska
Gill Coliseum
Feb. 10
Washington & Alaska
Gill Coliseum
Feb. 16
Denver Quad (Denver, Texas Woman's, Ball State)
Denver, CO
Feb. 21
Metroplex Challenge (Arkansas, Arizona, SEMO)
Fort Worth, TX
Feb. 28
Stanford Quad (Stanford, Cal, UC Davis)
Stanford, CA
March 9
San Jose State
San Jose, CA
March 15
TBA
Gill Coliseum
