Oregon State's Jade Carey Named A Finalist For Another Prestigious Gymnastics Award
Oregon State University gymnast Jade Carey continues to rack up awards following the conclusion of her senior season in Corvallis.
Carey was named on Friday by the Collegiate Women's Sports Awards as one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics. Oklahoma Sooners Jordan Bowers and Audrey Davis and LSU Tiger Aleah Finnegan were the other finalists.
Whoever wins this award will be a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2025 Honda Cup, the winner of which will be announced on June 30 on CBS Sports Network.
Carey also was the winner of the AAI Award this season, given annually to the top female athlete in college gymnastics. She also became the first gymnast in Pac-12 history to win the all-around and beam event titles in every single regular season appearance.
The three-time Olympic medalist captured 51 college event titles this season, bringing her to 168 career event titles in her time as a college gymnast.
