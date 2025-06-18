Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Volleyball Announces 2025 Schedule

The Beavers have set the stage for their final season in the West Coast Conference. Here's who they'll face.

John Severs

Mar 6, 2016; Seattle , WA, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleaders and mascot Benny pose after the championship of Pac-12 Conference womens tournament against the UCLA Bruins at KeyArena. Oregon State defeated UCLA 69-57 to win the school's first conference title. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oregon State Volleyball revealed the schedule for their second and final season as a member of the West Coast Conference today, with a number of games against former Pac-12 rivals highlighting the season.

The Beavers' season kicks off on August 30th, with Oregon State playing Stanford in Long Beach as part of a tournament hosted by Long Beach State, who the Beavers will play a day later. Starting on September 4th, the Beavers will be in Boise for the Boise State Classic, where they'll face Arizona, UC San Diego and the hosting Broncos.

The Beavers will then host their own tournament, the Asics Invitational, starting on September 11th, where they'll face Montana State, UC Irvine and UNLV. Oregon State will conclude their non conference schedule with a pair of games against regional rivals. They'll host the Ducks in Corvallis, on September 18th, then travel to Portland to take on Portland State on September 20th.

The West Coast Conference schedule gets started September 25th, when the Saint Mary's Gaels come to Corvallis. It wraps up on November 29th with a home game against the Portland Pilots.

Last season the Beavers finished with a 10-18 overall record, with an 8-10 conference record.

John Severs
