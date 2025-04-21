Oregon State Women's Golf Claims First WCC Title
Easter weekend saw the Oregon State University women's golf squad claim the West Coast Conference championship in their first season in the league. The win also marked OSU's first conference title in the history of the Beavers women's golf program.
At the 54-hole event, OSU finished five over par as a team. Sophomore Raya Nakao won the league's individual title shooting four under par and defeating San Francisco's Eva Pett in a playoff. The Hawaii native hit 14 birdies over the three-day tournament. Nakao also tied the Green Valley Country Club course record with a 66 on the first day of the event.
The championship earns OSU a spot in the 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships. Theywill find out their regional site on Wednesday, April 23. The announcement will be streamed live on the Golf Channel at 10 a.m. PT. The NCAA Championships begin Monday, May 5 and continue through Wednesday, May 7 at six regional sites.