Oregon State Women's Golf Takes Multiple WCC Postseason Accolades

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny flexes during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
/ Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Following their West Coast Conference championship and qualification for the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon State women's golf program took home multiple honors from the league this week.

OSU head coach Dawn Shockley was selected as the WCC Women's Golf Coach of the Year after guiding the Beavers to their first conference title.

Two members of the Beavers were also included on the ten-member All-WCC team.

Junior Kyra Ly was named the WCC Player of the Year after setting three OSU program records this season: best single-round score (7-under 65), best 36-hole score (13-under 131) best three-round score (16-under 200).

Sophomore Raya Nakao was also named to the WCC's All-Conference team (alongside Ly) after winning the the individual title at the WCC Championship earlier this month.

The Beavs' season continues at regional round of the NCAA tournament Monday, May 5 through Wednesday, May 7 at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

