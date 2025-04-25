Oregon State Women's Golf Takes Multiple WCC Postseason Accolades
Following their West Coast Conference championship and qualification for the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon State women's golf program took home multiple honors from the league this week.
OSU head coach Dawn Shockley was selected as the WCC Women's Golf Coach of the Year after guiding the Beavers to their first conference title.
Two members of the Beavers were also included on the ten-member All-WCC team.
Junior Kyra Ly was named the WCC Player of the Year after setting three OSU program records this season: best single-round score (7-under 65), best 36-hole score (13-under 131) best three-round score (16-under 200).
Sophomore Raya Nakao was also named to the WCC's All-Conference team (alongside Ly) after winning the the individual title at the WCC Championship earlier this month.
The Beavs' season continues at regional round of the NCAA tournament Monday, May 5 through Wednesday, May 7 at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma.