Oregon State Wrestler Aden Attao Earns Honor From USA Wrestling After Bronze Medal
Oregon State redshirt freshman wrestler Aden Attao has had a productive week. On Tuesday, Attao secured a bronze medal at the U-20 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain, in Greco-Roman. It's the second bronze medal Attao has earned at a U-20 World Championship in Greco-Roman.
Team USA's Greco-Roman team claimed sixth-place at the event, their highest finish since 2019.
On Wednesday, Attao was named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.
The Boise native is entering his second year in the Beaver program after using his Olympic redshirt in the 2023-2024 season. Attao also took second place at 2024 Olympic Trials this summer and attended the Olympics as the training partner Team USA's Adam Coon.
