Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Wrestling Announces Broadcast Details For 2024-2025 Season

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny flexes during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny flexes during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2024, the Beaver wrestling program is looking to build on a 7-5 campaign last year under Chris Pendleton.

Oregon State wrestling begins their season this Saturday, November 2 at 7 PM PT, when they host Iowa in Gill Coliseum. OSU announced this week that Beaver fans will be able to watch that meet on FloSports.

Each of OSU's five other home meets this season, as well as the Pac-12 championships in Corvallis on March 6, will also be broadcast by FloSports. Along with OSU, CSU Bakersfield, Cal Poly, and Arkansas-Little Rock are still affiliate members of the Pac-12 for wrestling.

FloSports subscriptions cost $30 per month, with the FloWrestling app available on the Apple Store, Google Store, Amazon Fire devices and Roku devices.

More Reading Material From On SI

5 College Football Games to Watch During Oregon State's Bye Week

State of the Beavs: Moving Past A Bad Cal Loss + Beavs Basketball Previews

RECAP: Oregon State Offense Languishes in 44-7 Defeat At Cal

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Athletics