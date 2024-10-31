Oregon State Wrestling Announces Broadcast Details For 2024-2025 Season
In 2024, the Beaver wrestling program is looking to build on a 7-5 campaign last year under Chris Pendleton.
Oregon State wrestling begins their season this Saturday, November 2 at 7 PM PT, when they host Iowa in Gill Coliseum. OSU announced this week that Beaver fans will be able to watch that meet on FloSports.
Each of OSU's five other home meets this season, as well as the Pac-12 championships in Corvallis on March 6, will also be broadcast by FloSports. Along with OSU, CSU Bakersfield, Cal Poly, and Arkansas-Little Rock are still affiliate members of the Pac-12 for wrestling.
FloSports subscriptions cost $30 per month, with the FloWrestling app available on the Apple Store, Google Store, Amazon Fire devices and Roku devices.
More Reading Material From On SI
5 College Football Games to Watch During Oregon State's Bye Week
State of the Beavs: Moving Past A Bad Cal Loss + Beavs Basketball Previews
RECAP: Oregon State Offense Languishes in 44-7 Defeat At Cal