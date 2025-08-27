Pac-12 and The CW Announce New Deal Through Spring 2031
The new-look Pac-12 has a new television partner.
It’s one of the conference’s current partners: The CW.
In a press release this morning, the conference announced an “extended partnership” airing games on The CW through the 2030-31 NCAA calendar.
Following the success of The CW’s Oregon State & Washington State football broadcasts in 2024 - the schools were involved in the top three most watched games on the network last season - many outlets, including this one, floated The CW as a future broadcast partner. Smoke continued to rise after a column last week by Portland-based independent journalist John Canzano, who reported that the two sides were on the verge of an announcement.
Today’s announcement highlighted an extensive commitment: every season from 2026-27 through 2030-31, The CW will air 13 Pac-12 football games, 35 Pac-12 men’s basketball games, 15 Pac-12 women’s basketball games, and the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament semifinals & championship game.
Following this deal, and the announcement of priority partner CBS/Paramount earlier this summer, it is believed that the Pac-12 has enough inventory for at least one other partial broadcast partner.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Check out the latest episode!