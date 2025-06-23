Pac-12, Paramount, Announce New TV Deal
The Pac-12 has a new television partner.
On Monday, the conference announced a broadcast agreement with Paramount, the parent company of CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Paramount+.
Extending beyond the 2025 football season and into the conference’s future, CBS will air a minimum of 3 Pac-12 regular season football and men’s basketball games, the Pac-12 conference championship football game, and the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament championship game. Those games will also stream live on Paramount+. In addition, CBS’ sister network CBS Sports Network will also air a package of Pac-12 football and men’s basketball regular season games, with a broadcast schedule announced at a later date.
Other outlets have referred to this deal as an anchor, meaning the Paramount family of networks would get its pick of top Pac-12 games. This is different from the deal the old Pac-12 had with Fox & ESPN, where each network rotated priority rights for football on a week-by-week basis.
“As the new Pac-12’s primary media partner, CBS Sports’ top-tier coverage will showcase the best of the conference’s football and men’s basketball games annually across our platforms, including the championship game for both sports,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports.
It is believed that the conference television deal will include up to four partners, and that other details will emerge in the coming days. The Pac-12 is also seeking an eighth full member - a requirement for NCAA D1 FBS postseason football - and that announcement could also come this week.