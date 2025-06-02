REALIGNMENT: Future Pac-12 Schools Formally Leave Mountain West
Months ago, the Pac-12 and Mountain West went to war in the courts. Four weeks ago, the Pac-12 and Mountain West agreed to mediation talks. Twenty four hours ago, the two dueling conferences crossed the Rubicon.
Departing Mountain West members Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State all officially submitted notifications of departure to Mountain West officials, according to Sports Business Journal and confirmed by other outlets.
With mediation ongoing - and both sides dutifully following the mediator's request of secrecy - fans anxiously awaited the end of May. On June 1st, the Mountain West's exit fee would double from 18 million dollars to 36 million dollars, thus effectively marking a deadline for the departing schools to finalize their exits.
Prior to these announcements, speculation bubbled that the Pac-12 and Mountain West could merge, a scenario that had been presumed viable before the 5 departing Mountain West members received offers to join the Pac-12 last Fall.
We now know with certainty that there will be no merger. The Pac-12 will add 5 departing Mountain West schools in all sports, plus Gonzaga in all sports but football, and they need one more full member to become eligible for NCAA Division I football postseason play.
Lawyers and administrators for each conference will continue to take part in mediated settlement talks. At the conclusion of those talks, it is believed that the Pac-12 will lock in a 2026 media rights deal and offer a bid to an eighth full member from another conference.