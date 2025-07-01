State of the Beavs: Pac-12 Adds Texas State. What's Next For The League?
On Monday, the addition of Texas State to the new Pac-12 Conference became official. It's a move that will allow the league to continue as an FBS conference into 2026 and beyond now that eighth football programs are involved, as well as Gonzaga. That doesn't mean that all the questions about the league's future are now answered.
Your host Matt Bagley breaks down what those questions are, how the league continues to find answers, and how they affect Oregon State's own future. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
