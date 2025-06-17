3 Oregon State Players Earn All-America Nods From ABCA
The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced All-America selections over the weekend for the 2025 season.
Outfielder Gavin Turley was a first-team selection, catcher Wilson Weber was a second-team selection, and pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit was a third-team selection.
Turley, a junior, has more homers than anyone else on the Oregon State roster with 20 as of June 16. He also leads the team with 69 RBIs. Turley set the Oregon State career record for career home runs earlier this year, now up to 53.
Weber, a senior, has been another solid contributor for the Beavers with a .326 batting average, 58 RBIs, 12 home runs, and 15 doubles. Weber has also picked off 18 runners stealing.
Kleinschmit, a sophomore in his first season with the team after transferring from Linn-Benton Community College, has a record of 8-5 in 17 starts. He's posted an ERA of 3.56 with 113 strikeouts and 36 walks with 91 innings pitched.
The Beavers are in pursuit of their fourth national championship. They face the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday at 11 a.m PT on ESPN. A loss would end their run in Omaha after earning their eighth trip to the CWS.