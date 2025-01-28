Baseball America Ranks Oregon State #9 Ahead of 2025 Season
Excitement continues to build for the Oregon State Beavers' 2025 college baseball season. Mitch Canham's team received their latest top-ten ranking on Monday, slotting in at #9 in Baseball America's preseason top 25. The Beavs also finished the 2024 season at that same spot in BA's postseason rankings.
Oregon State are the only independent program in the top 25 and one of three that competed in the Pac-12 last year.
"Without a conference affiliation, Oregon State is entering a unique era as the first true independent national title contender since Miami in 2004," wrote BA's Peter Flaherty & Jacob Rudner.
OSU were previously ranked at #7 by D1Baseball.com and at #10 by Perfect Game in the preseason rankings of those outlets.
Oregon State finished the 2024 season with a 45-16 overall record, ending in the Super Regional Round at Kentucky.
The Beavers open the 2025 season on February 14 against Xavier at the College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona.
Baseball America Preseason Top 25
1. Texas A&M
2. LSU
3. Tennessee
4. Arkansas
5. Virginia
6. Florida State
7. Florida
8. Clemson
9. Oregon State
10. Duke
11. Georgia
12. North Carolina
13. Oklahoma State
14. Texas
15. Vanderbilt
16. NC State
17. Wake Forest
18. Mississippi State
19. Oregon
20. Kentucky
21. Dallas Baptist
22. Arizona
23. UC Santa Barbara
24. UC Irvine
25. Indiana
