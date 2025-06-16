Oregon State Beavers On SI

College World Series: Late Louisville Rally Eliminates Arizona Sunday

Joe Londergan

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Louisville Cardinals second baseman Kamau Neighbors (5) slides across home to score against the Arizona Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The 2025 College World Series lost a former Pac-12 team on Sunday. The Arizona Wildcats fell to the Louisville Cardinals by a final score of 8-3 in an elimination contest.

Arizona started the game with a pair of RBI singles to build a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Louisville got one back in the second inning with an RBI from Zion Rose. In the third inning, Arizona catcher Adonys Guzman extended the lead with a solo home run.

Louisville's comeback began in the seventh with an RBI sacrifice fly from Lucas Moore. Then in the eighth inning, Louisville put together their biggest rally of the game with six hits that amounted to six runs, to give them the 8-3 lead that would ultimately be the difference maker.

The Cardinals pitching staff totaled ten strikeouts in the victory, including five from left-handed freshman starter Ethan Eberle.

Arizona will finish the season with an overall record of 44-21.

The Cardinals await the loser of Sunday evening's game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Dan McDonnell's team will try to stave off elimination again on Tuesday, June 17 at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Published
