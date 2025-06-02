Oregon State Beavers On SI

Florida State Sweep Tallahassee Regional, Await Corvallis Regional Winners

Florida State baseball competes in a first round Tallahassee Regional game against Bethune-Cookman for the NCAA College World Series at Dick Howser Stadium Friday, May 30, 2025.
The Florida State Seminoles completed a comeback victory over Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first team to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.

Earlier in the day, No. 3-seeded Mississippi State survived a thrilling elimination game against Northeastern to advance to the regional final. Having to beat the hosts twice, the Bulldogs showed some fight, leading 2-0 after six innings. The Seminoles got their bats going in the seventh, however, and eventually ousted the visitors by a score of 5-2.

Florida State looked dominant throughout the weekend, going 3-0 and outscoring their opponents 21-7. The Seminole pitching staff struck out 37 batters in three games. Offensively, FSU belted seven home runs and drew a staggering 27 walks.

The Seminoles will face the winner of the Corvallis regional. The USC Trojans and Oregon State Beavers face off with the first of a possible two games on Sunday evening. If USC wins, FSU will get to host their own Super Regional. If Oregon State wins, Florida State will have to travel to Corvallis. A meeting between the Beavers and Seminoles would mark the first such game in the history of both programs.

Florida State are up to 38-14 on the season under head coach Link Jarrett.

