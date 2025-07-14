MLB Draft: Athletics Select Oregon State's Gavin Turley in Fourth Round
Another Beaver was taken off the board in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday morning.
The organization formerly known as the Oakland Athletics (currently playing in Sacramento prior to a move to Las Vegas) selected Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley with the No. 110 overall selection. Turley was the fifth selection of the fourth round and the second Beaver to be selected in 2025 (Aiva Arquette, Miami Marlins, No. 7 overall).
This marks Turley's second time being drafted after being selected in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks before he elected not to sign and join the Beavers.
In 2025, Turley earned first-team All-America honors from multiple outlets batting a career-high .351 with 86 hits, 20 home runs, and 69 RBIs. He was also named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy during the Beavers' run to the College World Series.
Turley finishes his three-season college career with a batting average of .314 and became Oregon State's career leader in both home runs (53) and RBIs (189). The right-handed Chandler, Arizona native also has 196 hits on his resume as a Beaver.
The MLB Draft continues all day Monday on MLB.com.