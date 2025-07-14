MLB Draft: Oregon State's Aiva Arquette Selected No. 7 Overall By Miami Marlins
Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette will begin his professional journey as a member of the Miami Marlins organization.
On Sunday afternoon, Arquette was selected by the Marlins with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. MLB.com estimates the value of the Arquette pick at $7.15 million.
The Hawaii native was the third shortstop chosen in the 2025 class, behind Eli Willits (No. 1, Washington Nationals) and Ethan Holliday (No. 4, Colorado Rockies).
In his lone season with the Beavers after transferring from the University of Washington, Arquette hit .354/.461/.654/1.115 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI, earning All-America nods from multiple outlets. Arquette helped power the Beavers' run to the Men's College World Series, finishing with an overall record of 48-16-1. Arquette's performance also earned him serious consideration for several national awards, including the Brooks Wallace Award (finalist), the Golden Spikes Award (semifinalist) and Dick Howser Trophy (semifinalist).
2025 now makes consecutive seasons that the Marlins have selected at-least one player from Oregon State. Pitcher Aiden May and outfielder Micah McDowell were chosen by Miami in 2024. This also marks the 14th first-round selection in Oregon State baseball history.