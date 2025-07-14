Oregon State Beavers On SI

MLB Draft: Oregon State's Aiva Arquette Selected No. 7 Overall By Miami Marlins

Joe Londergan

Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette (13) hits the ball during game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida State at Goss Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Corvallis.
Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette (13) hits the ball during game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida State at Goss Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Corvallis. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette will begin his professional journey as a member of the Miami Marlins organization.

On Sunday afternoon, Arquette was selected by the Marlins with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. MLB.com estimates the value of the Arquette pick at $7.15 million.

The Hawaii native was the third shortstop chosen in the 2025 class, behind Eli Willits (No. 1, Washington Nationals) and Ethan Holliday (No. 4, Colorado Rockies).

In his lone season with the Beavers after transferring from the University of Washington, Arquette hit .354/.461/.654/1.115 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI, earning All-America nods from multiple outlets. Arquette helped power the Beavers' run to the Men's College World Series, finishing with an overall record of 48-16-1. Arquette's performance also earned him serious consideration for several national awards, including the Brooks Wallace Award (finalist), the Golden Spikes Award (semifinalist) and Dick Howser Trophy (semifinalist).

2025 now makes consecutive seasons that the Marlins have selected at-least one player from Oregon State. Pitcher Aiden May and outfielder Micah McDowell were chosen by Miami in 2024. This also marks the 14th first-round selection in Oregon State baseball history.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball