MLB Draft: Oregon State's Canon Reeder Selected by Pittsburgh in 18th Round
On Monday, Oregon State outfielder Canon Reeder was taken 533rd overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2025 MLB Draft. A Bend, OR native out of Summit High School, Reeder is now the seventh Beaver who has been drafted this year.
Canon has hit .281 over the course of his Oregon State career with a .390 on-base percentage. This past season, he hit eight home runs and also drew 27 walks with a batting average of .293. He also batted in 36 runs and stole four bases along the road to Omaha for Mitch Canham's team. Defensively, he finished with a fielding percentage of .992.
The Beavers finished with an overall record of 48-16-1 in 2025 on their way to their eighth appearance at the Men's College World Series,
This selection could leave Reeder with a tough decision to make. He has a year of college eligibility remaining, and he would likely return to a starting spot after starting in 53 of the 55 games he appeared in should he return to Oregon State. If he decides to sign with the Pirates, Reeder will join former Beaver Garret Forester in Pittsburgh's organization.