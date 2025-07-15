MLB Draft: Oregon State's Dallas Macias picked by Atlanta Braves in Round 15
Oregon State outfielder Dallas Macias was drafted 457th overall by the Atlanta Braves on Monday afternoon in the 2025 MLB draft.
Macias is the sixth Beaver to be taken this year, and the second Oregon State outfielder after Gavin Turley, who went in the fourth round to the Athletics.
A native of Parker, Colorado, Macias has had an interesting career at Oregon State. As a sophomore, Macias hit .315 and started throughout the entire season on a team that made it to the Super Regionals. In 2025, however, he lost his starting role, though he still saw action in 41 games for Mitch Canham's squad en route to an appearance in Omaha. Though he hit well below .200 last season, Macias did show impressive discipline in the batter's box, drawing 21 walks in 133 plate appearances.
With a year of college eligibilty still available to him, Macias will have a decision to make about whether to sign with Atlanta or return to college for one more season to try and improve his draft stock.
If he chooses to sign with the National League East organization, Macias will join former OSU teammate Mason Guerra in the Braves' organization.