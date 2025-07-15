Oregon State Beavers On SI

MLB Draft: Oregon State's Dallas Macias picked by Atlanta Braves in Round 15

Ben Pahl

Jun 9, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers infielder Dallas Macias (4) hits a pitch during the fourth inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers infielder Dallas Macias (4) hits a pitch during the fourth inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State outfielder Dallas Macias was drafted 457th overall by the Atlanta Braves on Monday afternoon in the 2025 MLB draft.

Macias is the sixth Beaver to be taken this year, and the second Oregon State outfielder after Gavin Turley, who went in the fourth round to the Athletics.

A native of Parker, Colorado, Macias has had an interesting career at Oregon State. As a sophomore, Macias hit .315 and started throughout the entire season on a team that made it to the Super Regionals. In 2025, however, he lost his starting role, though he still saw action in 41 games for Mitch Canham's squad en route to an appearance in Omaha. Though he hit well below .200 last season, Macias did show impressive discipline in the batter's box, drawing 21 walks in 133 plate appearances.

With a year of college eligibilty still available to him, Macias will have a decision to make about whether to sign with Atlanta or return to college for one more season to try and improve his draft stock.

If he chooses to sign with the National League East organization, Macias will join former OSU teammate Mason Guerra in the Braves' organization.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Ben Pahl
BEN PAHL

Ben Pahl is a sportswriter and broadcaster based in Portland, Oregon. His work covering college and professional sports has been featured by the Orange Media Network at Oregon State University as well as KBVR.fm. His other career stops in sports include the Portland Pickles baseball club and the NBA G-League's Rip City Remix.

Home/Baseball