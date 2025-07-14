Oregon State Beavers On SI

MLB Draft: Oregon State's Nelson Keljo Selected 192nd by Cleveland Guardians

Ben Pahl

Oregon State left-handed pitcher Nelson Keljo throws to first for an out as he collides with Oregon infielder Dominic Hellman as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on April 25, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene.
OSU left-hander Nelson Keljo was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians on Monday morning with the 192nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. MLB.com estimates the value of the pick at about $325K.

The Oregon native out of Jesuit high school is the third Beaver off the board in this year's draft, after first-rounder Avia Arquette and fourth-rounder Gavin Turley. Keljo is the third Jesuit High School pitcher to be drafted since 2020.

Keljo posted a 4.24 ERA during his time with the Beavers, and was a key piece for the team that made it to Omaha last season. Keljo started 11 games in 2025 and also picked up two saves, striking out 63 batters in 58.1 innings of work. In his final game at the College World Series, Keljo's fastball sat in the 95-97 range.

Keljo will be joining a host of former Beavers in the Cleveland Guardians' farm system. Both Justin Boyd and Travis Bazzana(who was the first overall pick last season) are currently playing for the AA Akron Rubberducks, while Oregon native Kyle Dernedde is playing on AAA Columbus. 2018 national champion Steven Kwan is an all-star for the Cleveland Guardians.

Ben Pahl
BEN PAHL

Ben Pahl is a sportswriter and broadcaster based in Portland, Oregon. His work covering college and professional sports has been featured by the Orange Media Network at Oregon State University as well as KBVR.fm. His other career stops in sports include the Portland Pickles baseball club and the NBA G-League's Rip City Remix.

