MLB Draft: Wilson Weber Taken by Miami Marlins in the 12th Round
The pipeline from Corvallis to the Marlins organization rolls on, as former Oreson State Beavers catcher Wilson Weber was selected 348th overall by Miami in the 2025 MLB draft, the third pick of the twelfth round.
Weber is the fifth Beaver to be taken off the board in this year's draft. A graduate of Sam Barlow High School, Wilson is now the third Beaver who is an Oregon native to be selected in this year's class. He is also the second Barlow alumnus taken this year.
A senior who spent all of his college eligibility with the Beavers, Weber hit .326 last season with a .972 OPS and 12 home runs helping propel Mitch Canham's team to a berth in the Men's College World Series. Wilson was an important piece of Oregon State's postseason run, compiling six RBIs in the Corvallis regional, and five total hits in the Super Regionals against FSU. Over the course of his entire OSU career, Weber put up 123 hits and 22 homers with a career batting average of .287.
The Marlins have now drafted four Oregon State players since 2024, and Weber will join three former teammates in the organization: Aiva Arquette, Micah McDowell, and Aiden May.