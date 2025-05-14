Oregon State Beavers On SI

NCBWA Names Oregon State's Wilson Weber Co-Hitter of the Week

Joe Londergan

Oregon State catcher Wilson Weber hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on April 25, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon State senior catcher Wilson Weber was recognized by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Tuesday as the National Co-Hitter of the Week. Weber shares the award with Southern Illinois' Matt Schark.

Weber earned the award for his performance in a week where Oregon State beat Hawaii in Honolulu on Monday, then took a trip to Des Moines where they beat Iowa twice and tied on Sunday. He posted a hit in each of those contests, driving in a total of 12 RBIs.

In the Monday game at Hawaii, Weber hit two home runs. On Sunday against the Hawkeyes, Weber delivered a grand slam in the sixth inning that ultimately saved the Beavers from a loss.

Following Tuesday's Oregon State win over Portland, Weber is up to a batting average of .328 with 57 hits, 45 RBIs, and nine home runs this season.

The Beavers are 38-12-1 with three games remaining in the season. They will kick off a three-game homestand against Long Beach State on Thursday at 5:35 p.m. PT. Oregon State will then need to wait until the conclusion of conference tournaments before they learn their postseason fate on Monday, May 26.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

