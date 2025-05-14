NCBWA Names Oregon State's Wilson Weber Co-Hitter of the Week
Oregon State senior catcher Wilson Weber was recognized by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Tuesday as the National Co-Hitter of the Week. Weber shares the award with Southern Illinois' Matt Schark.
Weber earned the award for his performance in a week where Oregon State beat Hawaii in Honolulu on Monday, then took a trip to Des Moines where they beat Iowa twice and tied on Sunday. He posted a hit in each of those contests, driving in a total of 12 RBIs.
In the Monday game at Hawaii, Weber hit two home runs. On Sunday against the Hawkeyes, Weber delivered a grand slam in the sixth inning that ultimately saved the Beavers from a loss.
Following Tuesday's Oregon State win over Portland, Weber is up to a batting average of .328 with 57 hits, 45 RBIs, and nine home runs this season.
The Beavers are 38-12-1 with three games remaining in the season. They will kick off a three-game homestand against Long Beach State on Thursday at 5:35 p.m. PT. Oregon State will then need to wait until the conclusion of conference tournaments before they learn their postseason fate on Monday, May 26.