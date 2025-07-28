No. 2 Washington Recruit Mason Pike Commits To Oregon State Baseball
Beaver baseball received big news on Saturday when Puyallup's Mason Pike, who is the No. 2 high school prospect in the state of Washington, confirmed on social media that he will be attending Oregon State next season. Pike was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 19th round of the MLB draft earlier this month.
A two-way player, Pike has a lot that he can bring to Corvallis. In his senior year of high school he boasted a sub-one ERA and struck out 112 batters in 66.2 innings. Mason is also a switch-hitter who hit .482 last season with 29 RBIs. Though he didn't hit any home runs in his last two years at Puyallup, Mason has plenty of time to work on his power with a 6'1", 200-lb frame. Perfect Game, who ranks Mason as the 19th best shortstop in his class, describes him as a "slick defender at shortstop, switch-hitter at the plate with developing pop."
Pike is now the highest-ranked recruit that has committed to play for Oregon State in 2026. That title previously belonged to Xavier Nyens (also out of the state of Washington), but he signed with the Houston Astros after being selected in the first round.