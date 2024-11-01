Oregon State Baseball 2025 Schedule, Opponents Finalized
The Oregon State Beavers' baseball schedule was formally announced this week, as excitement continues to build for Mitch Canham's fifth season at the helm. The Beavers will also play this season as an independent as the Pac-12 continues to rebuild over the next two years.
The season begins in Arizona on February 14 in Surprise, Arizona and the Beavs open their home schedule on March 7 against San Diego.
See the full calendar below.
College Baseball Classic (@ Surprise, Arizona)
February 14: vs Xavier
February 15: vs UNLV
February 16: vs Indiana
February 17: vs Xavier
vs Houston (@ Round Rock, Texas)
February 19
Karbach Round Rock Classic (@ Round Rock, Texas)
February 21: vs Virginia
February 22: vs Oklahoma
February 23: vs Minnesota
College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children’s (@ Arlington, Texas)
February 28: vs Auburn
March 1: Baylor
March 2: Ohio State
vs San Diego
March 7, 8, 9
vs Washington State
March 11, 12
vs Grand Canyon
March 14
vs Santa Clara
March 15
vs Grand Canyon
Mach 16
vs Rutgers
March 18
@ Cal Poly
March 21, 22, 23
vs Washington (@ Hillsboro, Oregon)
March 25
@ Nebraska
March 28, 29, 30
vs UC Irvine
April 4, 5, 6
vs Portland (@ Hillsboro, Oregon)
April 8
@ Cal State Fullerton
April 11, 12, 13
@ UCLA
April 15
@ Cal State Northridge
April 17, 18, 19
vs Gonzaga
April 21, 22
@ Oregon
April 25, 26, 27
vs Oregon
April 29
@ Hawaii
May 2, 3, 4, 5
vs Portland
May 7
@ Iowa
May 9, 10, 11
vs Portland
May 13
vs Long Beach State
May 15, 16, 17
