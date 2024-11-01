Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball 2025 Schedule, Opponents Finalized

Joe Londergan

Jun 9, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers catcher Easton Talt (6) runs to first base during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers' baseball schedule was formally announced this week, as excitement continues to build for Mitch Canham's fifth season at the helm. The Beavers will also play this season as an independent as the Pac-12 continues to rebuild over the next two years.

The season begins in Arizona on February 14 in Surprise, Arizona and the Beavs open their home schedule on March 7 against San Diego.

College Baseball Classic (@ Surprise, Arizona)

February 14: vs Xavier
February 15: vs UNLV
February 16: vs Indiana
February 17: vs Xavier

vs Houston (@ Round Rock, Texas)

February 19

Karbach Round Rock Classic (@ Round Rock, Texas)

February 21: vs Virginia
February 22: vs Oklahoma
February 23: vs Minnesota

College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children’s (@ Arlington, Texas)

February 28: vs Auburn
March 1: Baylor
March 2: Ohio State

vs San Diego

March 7, 8, 9

vs Washington State

March 11, 12

vs Grand Canyon

March 14

vs Santa Clara

March 15

vs Grand Canyon

Mach 16

vs Rutgers

March 18

@ Cal Poly

March 21, 22, 23

vs Washington (@ Hillsboro, Oregon)

March 25

@ Nebraska

March 28, 29, 30

vs UC Irvine

April 4, 5, 6

vs Portland (@ Hillsboro, Oregon)

April 8

@ Cal State Fullerton

April 11, 12, 13

@ UCLA

April 15

@ Cal State Northridge

April 17, 18, 19

vs Gonzaga

April 21, 22

@ Oregon

April 25, 26, 27

vs Oregon

April 29

@ Hawaii

May 2, 3, 4, 5

vs Portland

May 7

@ Iowa

May 9, 10, 11

vs Portland

May 13

vs Long Beach State

May 15, 16, 17

Joe Londergan
