Oregon State Baseball Adds Grambling State Transfer SS/OF Nyan Hayes

With plenty of new openings on the roster, the Beavers can count on at least one new addition: Grambling State transfer shortstop & outfielder Nyan Hayes. Yesterday, Hayes announced his commitment to Oregon State.

Oregon State fans chant watch game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida State at Goss Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Corvallis. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In last weekend’s MLB draft, 6 Oregon State student-athletes and 2 Oregon State commits were selected. 

The New Orleans native began his college career with 2 seasons of juco ball at Howard College in Texas, where he earned an impressive .356/.601/.497 slash line thanks to an array of extra bases: 16 doubles, 7 triples, and 7 homers. 

Ahead of the 2024 campaign, Hayes transferred to Arkansas State. That season, he hit .200 with 3 home runs, but impressively went 5-of-6 on stolen base attempts. 

Hayes then transferred to Grambling State. In 2025, he stole 25 bases and hit 10 doubles. He also smashed 10 home runs, while hitting a .277 batting average overall. 

While last season marked Hayes’ senior season, he will take advantage of an NCAA ruling earlier this year that allows junior college transfers to retain some eligibility. Hayes could play either at shortstop or in the outfield, and will undoubtedly give the Beavers a viable threat to steal bases.

