Oregon State Baseball Adds Transfer Commitments from Portland and Eastern Michigan
Oregon State has kept up its momentum in the transfer portal.
Last weekend, the Beavers landed University of Portland infielder Jace Miller. On tuesday, they got a commitment from Eastern Michigan shortstop Cooper Vance.
While the two bring very diffent levels of experience at the college level, both could be important additions to Oregon State's 2026 roster.
Cooper Vance is a rising senior with two years of starting experience. Over the past two seasons with EMU he's hit .278 with ten home runs and 60 RBIs.
Jace Miller comes over from the University of Portland, and has two years of eligibility remaining. He didn't see a lot of playing time at UP, tallying three hits in just 21 at-bats with the Pilots in 2025. However, Miller's recruiting stock has gone up significantly in the midst of a sizzling hot season with the Bend Elks in the West Coast League, where he's batting .375 with three home runs and 35 RBIs. Miller is a utility player who is capable of playing multiple positions on the infield, and this versatility makes him a quality addition.
Oregon State finished the 2025 season with a record of 48-16-1 and made their eighth trip to the College World Series.