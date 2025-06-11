Oregon State Baseball: Aiva Arquette, Dax Whitney Earn All-America Honors From Perfect Game
Perfect Game announced their selections for their 2025 All-American teams on Tuesday, including two members of the Oregon State Beavers.
Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette was named to the Second Team. The Hawaii native is deep into his first season with the Beavers after spending his first two at the University of Washington. The Brooks Wallace Award finalist leads the team in batting average (.354) and doubles (17) while also posting 18 home runs with 65 RBI. Defensively, Arquette has a .982 fielding percentage, turning 38 double plays.
Arquette is expected to be among the first 15 picks in this summer's MLB Draft.
Starting right-handed pitcher Dax Whitney was also included as a First-Team Freshman All-American. The Blackfoot, Idaho product leads the team in strikeouts with 111 over the course of 71.1 innings. Whitney alsoe earned Freshman All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
"I'm definitely going to take a moment to just kind of take it all in and just kind of realize what's going on and just like be thankful for the opportunity that I have to be there," Whitney told media of his upcoming start in the College World Series.
Whitney is expected to get the start on the mound this Friday when Oregon State opens the CWS in Omaha against Louisville. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on ESPN.