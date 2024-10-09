Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Announces 2024 Fall Exhibition Dates

Joe Londergan

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham returns to the dugout during the NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday,ÊApril 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham returns to the dugout during the NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday,ÊApril 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
It's commonplace each fall for college baseball programs to play exhibition matches in the fall against other local opponents of varying levels. The Oregon State Beavers announced two exhibition doubleheaders for the month of October on Wednesday, plus an additional matchup.

First, OSU will play the Okotoks Dawgs Thursday, October 10, in a game open to the public at Corvallis' Goss Stadium. The Okotoks Dawgs are a collegiate summer baseball team based in Okotoks, Alberta, Canada. That exhibition is scheduled for 5 PM PT.

Oregon State also announced a double header with Gonzaga, which will take place in Bend, Oregon at Vince Genna Stadium. That will take place this Sunday, October 13, at 1 PM. Tickets for those games are available for purchase here.

Then, the Beavers will face Linn-Benton Community College on Friday, October 25 in two games at Goss Stadium. Those games are scheduled to begin at 1 PM PT. Tickets for those games can be purchased here.

Beaver fans may remember Linn-Benton's head coach Andy Peterson as one of the pieces of OSU's 2013 College World Series run, as a player. Peterson played two seasons for the Beavs, hitting .289 with 91 runs scored.

Oregon State are looking to improve upon a 45-16 record in 2024, that saw them fall just short of a return trip to Omaha.

