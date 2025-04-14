Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Climbs To #6 in Multiple National Polls

Joe Londergan

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham returns to the dugout duringÊthe NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday,ÊApril 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham returns to the dugout duringÊthe NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday,ÊApril 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers swept a three-game series over Cal State Fullerton this past weekend, pushing their record to 26-7 on the year. Now with his career win total over 200, Beavs head coach Mitch Canham continues to push his team closer to another postseason berth.

The latest sets of national college baseball rankings were finalized on Monday afternoon. The Beavers rose in four of the five major sets of rankings. They are now up to the No. 6 spot in the D1Baseball.com rankings as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll.

D1Baseball.com - No. 6 (Up from No. 8)

Baseball America - No. 9 (Up from No. 10)

National Collegiate Baseball Writers - No. 6 (Same)

USA Today - No. 6 (Up from No. 9)

RPI  - No. 10 (Up from No. 12)

The Beavers are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, tied for the sixth-longest win streak in the nation. Oregon State continue their season on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at UCLA on Big Ten Plus.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball