Oregon State Baseball Climbs To #6 in Multiple National Polls
The Oregon State Beavers swept a three-game series over Cal State Fullerton this past weekend, pushing their record to 26-7 on the year. Now with his career win total over 200, Beavs head coach Mitch Canham continues to push his team closer to another postseason berth.
The latest sets of national college baseball rankings were finalized on Monday afternoon. The Beavers rose in four of the five major sets of rankings. They are now up to the No. 6 spot in the D1Baseball.com rankings as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll.
D1Baseball.com - No. 6 (Up from No. 8)
Baseball America - No. 9 (Up from No. 10)
National Collegiate Baseball Writers - No. 6 (Same)
USA Today - No. 6 (Up from No. 9)
RPI - No. 10 (Up from No. 12)
The Beavers are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, tied for the sixth-longest win streak in the nation. Oregon State continue their season on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at UCLA on Big Ten Plus.