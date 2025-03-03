Oregon State Baseball Drop Again in NCBWA Rankings to #9 After Week 3
The Oregon State Beavers are off to a 7-3 start to the 2025 season after winning two out of three at the the College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children's in Arlington, Texas over the weekend. OSU beat Baylor on Friday night, followed by a 8-7 loss to Auburn on Saturday. Things wrapped up on Sunday with a dramatic 12-10 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
On Monday, the results of the latest top 25 poll from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association was released. Oregon State dropped one spot from #8 to #9 in that poll. This marked the second consecutive week that the Beavers have dropped in the NCBWA poll.
The Beavers now prepare for their home opener this week, as the San Diego Toreros come to town for a three-game series. The first game of that series is scheduled for Friday, March 7 at 5:35 p.m. PT, broadcasting on Portland's CW and KOIN.com.
2025 NCBWA Top 25 March 3 Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Texas A&M
3. North Carolina
4. LSU
5. Florida State
6. Arkansas
7. Florida
8. Georgia
9. Oregon State
10. Clemson
11. Wake Forest
12. Vanderbilt
13. Virginia
14. Oregon
15. Texas
16. Mississippi State
17. DBU
18. UC Santa Barbara
19. Oklahoma
20. Troy
21. TCU
22. West Virginia
23. Alabama
24. Southern Miss
25. NC State