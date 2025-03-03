Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Drop Again in NCBWA Rankings to #9 After Week 3

Joe Londergan

Mar 1, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; The Auburn Tigers play against the Oregon State Beavers during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers are off to a 7-3 start to the 2025 season after winning two out of three at the the College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children's in Arlington, Texas over the weekend. OSU beat Baylor on Friday night, followed by a 8-7 loss to Auburn on Saturday. Things wrapped up on Sunday with a dramatic 12-10 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Monday, the results of the latest top 25 poll from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association was released. Oregon State dropped one spot from #8 to #9 in that poll. This marked the second consecutive week that the Beavers have dropped in the NCBWA poll.

The Beavers now prepare for their home opener this week, as the San Diego Toreros come to town for a three-game series. The first game of that series is scheduled for Friday, March 7 at 5:35 p.m. PT, broadcasting on Portland's CW and KOIN.com.

2025 NCBWA Top 25 March 3 Poll

1.                 Tennessee

2.                 Texas A&M

3.                 North Carolina

4.                 LSU

5.                 Florida State

6.                 Arkansas

7.                 Florida

8.                 Georgia

9.                 Oregon State

10.              Clemson

11.              Wake Forest

12.              Vanderbilt

13.              Virginia

14.              Oregon

15.              Texas

16.              Mississippi State

17.              DBU

18.              UC Santa Barbara

19.              Oklahoma

20.              Troy

21.              TCU

22.              West Virginia

23.              Alabama

24.              Southern Miss

25.              NC State

