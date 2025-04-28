Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Drop in National Polls Following 3 Losses at Ducks

Joe Londergan

Oregon State left-handed pitcher Nelson Keljo throws out a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on April 25, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene.
Oregon State left-handed pitcher Nelson Keljo throws out a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on April 25, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It was not a good weekend for Oregon State baseball. The team ranked third in the nation at the start of the Beavers picked up wins over the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday and Tuesday, then took a short trip to Eugene for three games against the archrival Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks were outside the top ten in most of the national polls, but have now catapulted forward following three consecutive wins over the Beavers.

OSU's record fell to 32-10, still respectable but every win counts in helping the Beavers secure the best possible seeding for the NCAA Tournament, given their independent status this season. Here's where the Beavs fall in the April 28 polls.

D1Baseball.com - No. 7 (Down From No. 3)

Baseball America - No. 16 (Down From No. 6)

National Collegiate Baseball Writers - N/A

USA Today Coaches - No. 12 (Down From No. 3)

RPI  - No. 11 (Down From No. 9)

The Ducks and Beavers play one more game this week, on Tuesday, April 29 in Corvallis at Goss Stadium. That contest is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com. OSU then heads to Hawaii for a four-game series that begins Friday night on ESPN+.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball