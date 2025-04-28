Oregon State Baseball Drop in National Polls Following 3 Losses at Ducks
It was not a good weekend for Oregon State baseball. The team ranked third in the nation at the start of the Beavers picked up wins over the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday and Tuesday, then took a short trip to Eugene for three games against the archrival Oregon Ducks.
The Ducks were outside the top ten in most of the national polls, but have now catapulted forward following three consecutive wins over the Beavers.
OSU's record fell to 32-10, still respectable but every win counts in helping the Beavers secure the best possible seeding for the NCAA Tournament, given their independent status this season. Here's where the Beavs fall in the April 28 polls.
D1Baseball.com - No. 7 (Down From No. 3)
Baseball America - No. 16 (Down From No. 6)
National Collegiate Baseball Writers - N/A
USA Today Coaches - No. 12 (Down From No. 3)
RPI - No. 11 (Down From No. 9)
The Ducks and Beavers play one more game this week, on Tuesday, April 29 in Corvallis at Goss Stadium. That contest is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com. OSU then heads to Hawaii for a four-game series that begins Friday night on ESPN+.