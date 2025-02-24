Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Fall From #6 To #8 in Week 3 NCBWA Poll

Joe Londergan

Jun 8, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers infielder Trent Caraway (44) celebrates after being walked during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
After a 5-0 start to the regular season, the Oregon State Beavers had a tough weekend at the Round Rock Classic. OSU dropped two of their three contests at that event, despite beating a top-ten Virginia team to kick it off.

On Saturday, Mitch Canham's squad lost in an 8-4 result to Oklahoma, followed by a 10-4 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Losing those two consecutive games had a negative effect on the Beavers' ranking in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division I Poll. They fell from #6 to #8 in that top 25.

Despite the drop, the 5-2 Beavs are still top 50 in the nation in total runs scored (63) and runs per game (9).

The Beavers return to action on Friday, February 28 to kick off their three-game series at the College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children's against Baylor in Arlington, Texas. That contest is scheduled for 5 PM PT on FloBaseball.

2025 NCBWA Top 25 Week 3 Poll

1.                 Texas A&M

2.                 Tennessee

3.                 LSU

4.                 Arkansas

5.                 North Carolina

6.                 Florida State

7.                 Florida

8.                 Oregon State 

9.                 Georgia

10.              Clemson

11.              Wake Forest

12.              Oregon

13.              Virginia

14.              Vanderbilt

15.              Texas

16.              Mississippi State

17.              DBU

18.              UC Santa Barbara

19.              TCU

20.              Troy

21.              Southern Miss

22.              West Virginia

23.              Michigan State

24.              NC State

25.              Duke

