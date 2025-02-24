Oregon State Baseball Fall From #6 To #8 in Week 3 NCBWA Poll
After a 5-0 start to the regular season, the Oregon State Beavers had a tough weekend at the Round Rock Classic. OSU dropped two of their three contests at that event, despite beating a top-ten Virginia team to kick it off.
On Saturday, Mitch Canham's squad lost in an 8-4 result to Oklahoma, followed by a 10-4 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
Losing those two consecutive games had a negative effect on the Beavers' ranking in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division I Poll. They fell from #6 to #8 in that top 25.
Despite the drop, the 5-2 Beavs are still top 50 in the nation in total runs scored (63) and runs per game (9).
The Beavers return to action on Friday, February 28 to kick off their three-game series at the College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children's against Baylor in Arlington, Texas. That contest is scheduled for 5 PM PT on FloBaseball.
2025 NCBWA Top 25 Week 3 Poll
1. Texas A&M
2. Tennessee
3. LSU
4. Arkansas
5. North Carolina
6. Florida State
7. Florida
8. Oregon State
9. Georgia
10. Clemson
11. Wake Forest
12. Oregon
13. Virginia
14. Vanderbilt
15. Texas
16. Mississippi State
17. DBU
18. UC Santa Barbara
19. TCU
20. Troy
21. Southern Miss
22. West Virginia
23. Michigan State
24. NC State
25. Duke