Oregon State Baseball Hold in National Rankings As Regular Season Ends
The Oregon State baseball team concluded the regular season over the weekend with a three-game sweep of Long Beach State.
2025 was an odd season for the Beavers as they played an independent schedule while the Pac-12 continues to rebuild. However, OSU mostly rose to the occasion as they compiled a record of 41-12-1.
The latest set of national rankings were released on Monday, with the Beavers holding strong in the top ten in four of the five major polls. Here's where they rank in each:
D1Baseball.com - No. 7 (No Change)
Baseball America - No. 11 (No Change)
National Collegiate Baseball Writers - No. 8 (Up From No. 10)
USA Today Coaches - No. 7 (Up From No. 10)
RPI - No. 6 (No Change)
As noted, they Beavs have completed their regular season schedule. This presents an interesting situation for them as they will be one of the only teams competing in the NCAA Tournament to not play in a conference tournament. Conference tournaments begin and continue throughout this week. The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Check out the State of the Beavs podcast for more throughout the college baseball postseason!