Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Hold in National Rankings As Regular Season Ends

Joe Londergan

Oregon State pitcher Wyatt Queen (19) throws a pitch during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State pitcher Wyatt Queen (19) throws a pitch during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State baseball team concluded the regular season over the weekend with a three-game sweep of Long Beach State.

2025 was an odd season for the Beavers as they played an independent schedule while the Pac-12 continues to rebuild. However, OSU mostly rose to the occasion as they compiled a record of 41-12-1.

The latest set of national rankings were released on Monday, with the Beavers holding strong in the top ten in four of the five major polls. Here's where they rank in each:

D1Baseball.com - No. 7 (No Change)

Baseball America - No. 11 (No Change)

National Collegiate Baseball Writers - No. 8 (Up From No. 10)

USA Today Coaches - No. 7 (Up From No. 10)

RPI - No. 6 (No Change)

As noted, they Beavs have completed their regular season schedule. This presents an interesting situation for them as they will be one of the only teams competing in the NCAA Tournament to not play in a conference tournament. Conference tournaments begin and continue throughout this week. The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. 

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Check out the State of the Beavs podcast for more throughout the college baseball postseason!

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball