Oregon State Baseball: How To Vote For Aiva Arquette For The Golden Spikes Award
Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette has earned national recognition this season as one of the nation's top individual talents. USA Baseball announced the semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award on Monday.
The Golden Spikes Award is awarded annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country.
Beaver fans can vote for Arquette to reach the finalist round now through May 28. To vote for Arquette, click here.
USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 4,
Arquette, a transfer from the University of Washington, leads the Beavers in batting average (.348), home runs (17), total bases (138) and runs batted in (60). Defensively, he has committed only four errors with a .980 fielding percentage.
Oregon State, playing an independent schedule, wrapped their 2025 regular season over the weekend with a three-game sweep of Long Beach State. That brought Oregon State's record to 41-12-1. They'll now await their NCAA tournament placing, which will be announced on Monday, May 26.
The 47th Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 21 on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT prior to first pitch of Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series finals.