Oregon State Baseball: Jabin Trosky Enters Transfer Portal

After missing most of the 2025 season due to an injury, the Beaver infielder is looking for a fresh start.

John Severs

Oregon State's Jabin Trosky and Mason Guerra celebrate the win against Tulane in the Corvallis Regional of the NCAA Tournament Friday, May 31, 2024, at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State's Jabin Trosky and Mason Guerra celebrate the win against Tulane in the Corvallis Regional of the NCAA Tournament Friday, May 31, 2024, at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the end of the regular season the transfer portal for college baseball has opened, and Oregon State has been hit with their first departure. Veteran infielder Jabin Trosky has entered the portal, according to a report from @64Analytics on X. Trosky has been removed from the Beavers' roster on osubeavers.com, seemingly confirming the report.

Trosky was a great hitter for the Beavers during the 2022 and 2024 seasons, batting .288 and .287 respectively. As a part time starter in 2024 he finished with 40 hits and 21 RBIs. He was sidelined with an injury earlier this season appearing in only 2 games for the Beavers with only 4 plate appearances. Trosky also sat out the 2023 season with an injury.

The Beavers are only a few days away from learning about their postseason plans. While it seems assured that the Beavers will host a regional, the Beavers are right on the edge of potentially hosting a super regional. Not having to face an SEC school on the road would go a long away toward helping Oregon State return to the College World Series.

As for Trosky, his services should be in demand once the postseason wraps up. Getting a fresh start should help him as he comes back from his injury, but he will certainly be missed in Corvallis.

John Severs
