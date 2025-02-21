Oregon State Baseball Prepares for Round Rock Classic
Snow interrupted the Oregon State baseball season on Wednesday morning - their game against Houston was canceled - but it won't hold them out for long.
Today, Mitch Canham's Beavers are back in action. They begin the 1st of 3 games in 3 days at the Karbach Round Rock Classic in Round Rock Texas, near Austin. Here are several notes for fans hoping to follow Oregon State on the diamond this weekend.
1. The games will stream at D1Baseball.com, at a steep cost
Last weekend's games streamed on FloSports.com. This weekend's games will also stream, but on a different platform: d1baseball.com. Unfortunately, there is an expensive paywall. The games will be available to d1baseball.com premium subscribers for $14.99 (monthly subscription rate) and a $20 sign-up fee.
Thankfully, there is a free alternative: radio. Oregon State radio affiliates are littered across the state, including 1190 AM in Portland & Salem, 1240 AM in Corvallis, 840 AM in Eugene, 1490 AM in Roseburg, and 96.1 FM/580 AM in Medford.
2. The Beavs face three power conference foes, from three separate conferences
Today at 2 PM PST, Oregon State face Virginia from the ACC. Saturday at 2 PM PST, the Beavers battle SEC newcomers Oklahoma. Sunday at 10 AM PST, the orange & black meet Minnesota from the B1G.
Since Oregon State will play an independent baseball schedule this season, their bid to the NCAA tournament will be at-large, not automatic. Every win matters, and every opportunity against a power-conference foe is paramount for the Beavers' postseason chances.
3. The young pitching staff gets 3 more pivotal tests
Entering the season, Oregon State's starting pitching was a question mark. Opening day starter Nelson Keljo started only 3 games last season. Saturday starter Dax Whitney is a true freshman, and Sunday starter Ethan Kleinschmit transferred from Linn Benton CC.
Last weekend in Arizona, that trio dominated - combining for 18 strikeouts, while only allowing 5 hits and no earned runs in 15 innings pitched - but time will tell if that fine form will hold. This weekend's games, a clear step up in competition, will go a long way to forecasting the potential of this pitching staff.