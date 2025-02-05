Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Ranked Top-10 in All Major Polls Ahead of 2025 Season

Joe Londergan

Jun 8, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers infielder Dallas Macias (4) throws the ball to third base during the second inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
With the start of Oregon State's baseball season only a few days away, the Beavers are once again expected to be one of the nation's top teams in 2025. OSU were ranked #7 in Tuesday's USA Today Coaches Poll, landing them in the top ten of all five of the country's major preseason polls for college baseball.

USAToday Coaches Poll: #7

National College Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA): #7

D1Baseball.com: #7

Baseball America : #9

Perfect Game: #10

The Beavers also have multiple players receiving All-America honors in the buildup to the season, including Washington transfer infielder Aiva Arquette, infielder Trent Caraway, outfielder Gavin Turley, and pitcher Nelson Keljo.

Oregon State finished the 2024 season with a 45-16 overall record, ending in the Super Regional Round at Kentucky. 2025 will mark a unique season for Oregon State baseball, playing an independent schedule as the Pac-12 Conference continues to rebuild for 2026.

The Beavers will open the 2025 season against Xavier on Friday, February 14 in Surprise, Arizona.

Published
Joe Londergan
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

