Oregon State Baseball Ranked Top-10 in All Major Polls Ahead of 2025 Season
With the start of Oregon State's baseball season only a few days away, the Beavers are once again expected to be one of the nation's top teams in 2025. OSU were ranked #7 in Tuesday's USA Today Coaches Poll, landing them in the top ten of all five of the country's major preseason polls for college baseball.
USAToday Coaches Poll: #7
National College Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA): #7
D1Baseball.com: #7
Baseball America : #9
Perfect Game: #10
The Beavers also have multiple players receiving All-America honors in the buildup to the season, including Washington transfer infielder Aiva Arquette, infielder Trent Caraway, outfielder Gavin Turley, and pitcher Nelson Keljo.
Oregon State finished the 2024 season with a 45-16 overall record, ending in the Super Regional Round at Kentucky. 2025 will mark a unique season for Oregon State baseball, playing an independent schedule as the Pac-12 Conference continues to rebuild for 2026.
The Beavers will open the 2025 season against Xavier on Friday, February 14 in Surprise, Arizona.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
State of the Beavs: Beaver Baseball Preparations + The New Pac-12 Agenda
Veteran Coach Returns To Oregon State Football in Quality Control Role
State of the Beavs: National Signing Day + Hopes For March At Oregon State