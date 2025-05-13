Oregon State Baseball Rebound in National Rankings Entering Final Week of Season
The Oregon State Beavers are 37-12-1 entering the final week of the college baseball regular season. The odd record stems from Sunday's result: a tie in the final game of three in Des Moine against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Prior to that tie, the Beavers picked up two wins in the Friday and Saturday matchups. It's a nice bit of momentum for the Beavers, who will have something of a break following this weekend since they won't have to play in a conference tournament. The NCAA Tournament field will then be announced on May 26 at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2.
Before the Beavers learn the NCAA tournament fate, they'll have four more games to get through. Here's where they stand in the national rankings prior to those matchups.
D1Baseball.com - No. 7 (Up From No. 10)
Baseball America - No. 11 (Up from No. 15)
National Collegiate Baseball Writers - No. 10 (Down From No. 9)
USA Today Coaches - No. 10 (Up From No. 11)
RPI - No. 6 (No Change)
The Beavers have four games remaining in the 2024 season. They will host the Portland Pilots on Tuesday evening with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT. They'll then begin a three-game series against Long Beach State, Thursday-Saturday, all at Goss Stadium. Each of the Beavs' final four games can be watched on Portland's CW or streamed on KOIN.com.
The audio broadcasts are also available on the Beaver Sports Network.