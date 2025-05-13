Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball Rebound in National Rankings Entering Final Week of Season

Joe Londergan

Oregon State's Canon Reeder catches a ball in the outfield during game 2 of Iowa vs. Oregon State baseball at Principal Park on May 10, 2025, in Des Moines.
The Oregon State Beavers are 37-12-1 entering the final week of the college baseball regular season. The odd record stems from Sunday's result: a tie in the final game of three in Des Moine against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Prior to that tie, the Beavers picked up two wins in the Friday and Saturday matchups. It's a nice bit of momentum for the Beavers, who will have something of a break following this weekend since they won't have to play in a conference tournament. The NCAA Tournament field will then be announced on May 26 at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2.

Before the Beavers learn the NCAA tournament fate, they'll have four more games to get through. Here's where they stand in the national rankings prior to those matchups.

D1Baseball.com - No. 7 (Up From No. 10)

Baseball America - No. 11 (Up from No. 15)

National Collegiate Baseball Writers - No. 10 (Down From No. 9)

USA Today Coaches - No. 10 (Up From No. 11)

RPI - No. 6 (No Change)

The Beavers have four games remaining in the 2024 season. They will host the Portland Pilots on Tuesday evening with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT. They'll then begin a three-game series against Long Beach State, Thursday-Saturday, all at Goss Stadium. Each of the Beavs' final four games can be watched on Portland's CW or streamed on KOIN.com.

The audio broadcasts are also available on the Beaver Sports Network.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

