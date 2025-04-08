Oregon State Baseball Return To Top Ten Ranking Following UC Irvine Series Win
Oregon State Baseball improved to 22-7 over the weekend, taking two out of three games against the ranked UC Irvine Anteaters in Corvallis. After a 12-0 loss to UCI on Friday, Oregon State found their way to wins on Saturday and Sunday, outscoring the opponent by a total of 11-6.
Following those results, Oregon State moved up in the four major polls and held their spot in the NCAA's RPI rankings. In each of the four major polls, the Beavers are back inside the top ten.
D1Baseball.com - No. 8 (Up from No. 11)
Baseball America - No. 10 (Up from No. 12)
National Collegiate Baseball Writers - No. 6 (Up from No. 9)
USA Today - No. 9 (Up from No. 11)
RPI - No. 13 (Same)
The Beavers return to action on Tuesday night against the Portland Pilots in Hillsboro, Oregon at 5:35 p.m. PT on ESPN+.