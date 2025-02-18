Oregon State Baseball Rises To #6 in NCBWA Rankings With 4-0 Start
The opening weekend of the college baseball season was very good to the Oregon State Beavers. Mitch Canham's squad won their first four games of the season by a combined score of 48-9.
With that offensive explosion, the Beavers have moved up one spot in the NCBWA Top 25 from #7 to #6. Each of the teams ranked #4 through #9 in the preseason top 25 moved up a spot this week thanks largely to #3 Virginia's loss to Michigan on Friday.
OSU has accumulated a team batting average of .370 in their four opening contests while limiting opponents to a batting average of just .165, allowing only 19 hits.
Offensively, OSU have an impressive 51 hits, with an on-base percentage of .489. Trent Caraway and Aiva Arquette have been the team's primary sparks offensively with 15 hits between the two of them.
The 4-0 Beavers are now on their way to Round Rock, Texas, where they will play the Houston Cougars on Wednesday in their first of four games in Round Rock.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Oregon State Baseball Demolishes Xavier 18-6
Oregon State Baseball Stays Undefeated, Beats Indiana 6-0
Oregon State Baseball Obliterates UNLV 16-0 in Seven Innings