Oregon State Baseball: Wednesday Game Against Portland Cancelled, Will Not Be Rescheduled

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham returns to the dugout duringÊthe NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday,ÊApril 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore.
The Oregon State Beavers baseball team was scheduled to face the Portland Pilots on Wednesday evening in Corvallis. However, both schools have announced that the matchup has been cancelled, adding that the game will not be rescheduled or made up.

Fans who purchased tickets to that matchup are expected to be refunded, per OSU's website. The school directed fans with questions on the matter to call 1-800-GOBEAVS between 9 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

The Beavers returned to the mainland on Tuesday following a four-game series at the University of Hawaii. Mitch Canham's squad were victorious in three of those four matchups.

Oregon State have compiled a 35-12 overall record to start the season and are currently ranked No. 10 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25. Portland, meanwhile, are 20-24 this season.

OSU defeated Portland 10-6 in their first matchup of the season back on April 8 in Hillsboro. The two sides have another matchup scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 in Corvallis.

The Beavs' season continues on Friday, May 9 with the start of a three-game series against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Des Moines.

