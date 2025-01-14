Oregon State Beavers Ranked #7 In D1 Baseball's Preseason Top 25
On Monday, D1Baseball.com placed the Oregon State Beavers at #7 in their initial top 25 ranking of the 2025 season.
This marks the second preseason list this month including the Beavers within the top ten. OSU earned the #10 ranking from Perfect Game last week.
Ahead of the Beavers in D1Baseball's rankings are #1 Texas A&M, #2 Virginia, #3 LSU, #4 Tennessee, #5 Arkansas and #6 North Carolina.
Last season, Oregon State finished with a 45-16 overall record and went 19-10 in the Pac-12. The Beavers eventually advanced to the 2024 Lexington Super Regional where they dropped both games to Kentucky. OSU finished the 2024 campaign at #10 in D1Baseball's final rankings.
Going into the season, the Beavers have three Preseason All-American (Perfect Game) players in Washington transfer Aiva Arquette, Trent Caraway, and left-handed pitcher Nelson Keljo. Arquette was the only one to be first-team selections while both Caraway and Keljo made third-team.
2025 will also mark a unique season for Oregon State baseball. playing as an independent as the Pac-12 continues to rebuild.
The Beavers will open the 2025 season against Xavier on Friday, February 14 in Surprise, Arizona.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Dallas Macias Looks To Be Key Piece For Oregon State Baseball In 2025
Oregon State Defensive Coordinator Keith Heyward Steps Down
Oregon State Baseball: Three Beavers Named Preseason All-Americans