Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Beavers Ranked #7 In D1 Baseball's Preseason Top 25

The Beavers will open the 2025 season as a top 25 team, according to D1 Baseball

Kevin Barral

Jun 8, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers infielder Trent Caraway (44) celebrates after being walked during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers infielder Trent Caraway (44) celebrates after being walked during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday, D1Baseball.com placed the Oregon State Beavers at #7 in their initial top 25 ranking of the 2025 season.

This marks the second preseason list this month including the Beavers within the top ten. OSU earned the #10 ranking from Perfect Game last week.

Ahead of the Beavers in D1Baseball's rankings are #1 Texas A&M, #2 Virginia, #3 LSU, #4 Tennessee, #5 Arkansas and #6 North Carolina.

Last season, Oregon State finished with a 45-16 overall record and went 19-10 in the Pac-12. The Beavers eventually advanced to the 2024 Lexington Super Regional where they dropped both games to Kentucky. OSU finished the 2024 campaign at #10 in D1Baseball's final rankings.

Going into the season, the Beavers have three Preseason All-American (Perfect Game) players in Washington transfer Aiva Arquette, Trent Caraway, and left-handed pitcher Nelson Keljo. Arquette was the only one to be first-team selections while both Caraway and Keljo made third-team.

2025 will also mark a unique season for Oregon State baseball. playing as an independent as the Pac-12 continues to rebuild.

The Beavers will open the 2025 season against Xavier on Friday, February 14 in Surprise, Arizona.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Dallas Macias Looks To Be Key Piece For Oregon State Baseball In 2025

Oregon State Defensive Coordinator Keith Heyward Steps Down

Oregon State Baseball: Three Beavers Named Preseason All-Americans

Published
Kevin Barral
KEVIN BARRAL

Kevin Barral joined SI in 2023 as part of G5 Football Daily. He covers the FIU Panthers, Conference USA football, and college baseball for the On SI network. Kevin's work has also been featured on Fish On First and with the Paws Up Podcast. Currently studying communications at FIU, Kevin brings an academic perspective to his coverage. His focus on FIU sports aligns with his education and personal interests, providing in-depth insights into the teams and players he writes about.

Home/Baseball