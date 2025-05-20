Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Catcher Wilson Weber Named Semifinalist for Buster Posey Award

The Buster Posey Award, presented annually to the best catcher in college baseball, has named 13 semifinalists. One name stands out: Oregon State senior catcher Wilson Weber.

Jun 9, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Oregon State Beavers pitcher Jacob Kmatz (35) talks with catcher Wilson Weber (18) during the fourth inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Buster Posey Award is presented annually to the best catcher in college baseball. 

A month from now, it might be won by Wilson Weber. Yesterday, the Witchita Sports Commission - who administer the award’s selection process - included Weber among a list of 13 semifinalists. 

Weber’s senior season at Oregon State has featured a flurry of impressive hitting displays. Against Cal State Northridge on April 17th, he swung five hits. At Hawaii on May 5th, Weber hit 2 home runs and 2 doubles. For the year, he has tallied 10 home runs, 2 triples, and 11 doubles among 61 base hits with a .332 batting average.

The senior catcher’s fielding has been stellar: no catcher’s interference calls, a near perfect .996 fielding percentage, and only 5 passed balls. His throws from home plate have led to 15 runners caught stealing. Through 49 starts, he has only allowed 43 stolen bases, less than 1 per game.

If he wins, the Sam Barlow HS alum from Gresham would join fellow Oregonian Adley Rutschman as the only Oregon State catchers to receive the award. Rustchman, now a standout starter in the majors, earned this honor in 2019.

On June 5th, 3 Buster Posey Award finalists will be selected. Then on June 26th, days after the completion of the College World Series final,  a winner will be announced at INTRUST Bank Arena in Witchita, KS.

