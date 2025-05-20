Oregon State Catcher Wilson Weber Named Semifinalist for Buster Posey Award
The Buster Posey Award is presented annually to the best catcher in college baseball.
A month from now, it might be won by Wilson Weber. Yesterday, the Witchita Sports Commission - who administer the award’s selection process - included Weber among a list of 13 semifinalists.
Weber’s senior season at Oregon State has featured a flurry of impressive hitting displays. Against Cal State Northridge on April 17th, he swung five hits. At Hawaii on May 5th, Weber hit 2 home runs and 2 doubles. For the year, he has tallied 10 home runs, 2 triples, and 11 doubles among 61 base hits with a .332 batting average.
The senior catcher’s fielding has been stellar: no catcher’s interference calls, a near perfect .996 fielding percentage, and only 5 passed balls. His throws from home plate have led to 15 runners caught stealing. Through 49 starts, he has only allowed 43 stolen bases, less than 1 per game.
If he wins, the Sam Barlow HS alum from Gresham would join fellow Oregonian Adley Rutschman as the only Oregon State catchers to receive the award. Rustchman, now a standout starter in the majors, earned this honor in 2019.
On June 5th, 3 Buster Posey Award finalists will be selected. Then on June 26th, days after the completion of the College World Series final, a winner will be announced at INTRUST Bank Arena in Witchita, KS.