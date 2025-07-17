Oregon State Infielder Trent Caraway Will Transfer To LSU

Oregon State Beavers On SI

Joe Londergan

Oregon State infielder Trent Caraway rounds third base after hitting a home run in the game against Saint Mary’s in the NCAA Corvallis Regional on Friday, May 30, 2025 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After entering the transfer portal following the end of the season, Oregon State third baseman Trent Caraway announced Wednesday that he intends to transfer to the LSU Tigers. Caraway made the announcement on his Instagram page with the simple caption "Geaux Tigers."

Caraway is set to join a Tigers squad that won the 2025 NCAA Championship this past season, compiling an overall record of 53-15.

In high school, Caraway was the California Gatorade Player of the Year The Dana Point native spent two seasons at Oregon State appearing in 82 games with 80 starts. His time as a Beaver will end with a batting average of .281, totaling 88 hits with 57 RBIs and 14 home runs. He also stole nine bases and scored a total of 67 runs.

In the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Caraway was the Corvallis Regional's Most Outstanding Player. He also hit six home runs in the NCAA Tournament, the most ever by an Oregon State player.

Caraway was eligible for the MLB Draft in 2025, though he did not hear his name called.

Oregon State made their own run to Omaha in 2025, reaching the Men's College World Series for the eighth time in program history. OSU finished the season with an overall record of 48-16-1.

