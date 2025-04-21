Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Moves Up To No. 3 in Latest D1 Baseball Rankings

Joe Londergan

Mar 2, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State plays Oregon State during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers' baseball team are currently on a roll with ten consecutive wins. OSU recently completed a seven-game road trip through southern California, where they racked up three wins at Cal State Fullerton, one at UCLA, and three at Cal State Northridge.

In the process, they saw a program record fall as junior outfielder Gavin Turley broke the OSU program record with his 46th career home runs.

Now with a record of 30-7, the Beavers are looking like a convincing frontrunner in the Division I baseball landscape with less than a month left in the season. In the latest national rankings released Monday, OSU are up to the No. 3 spot in three of the five major polls.

D1Baseball.com - No. 3 (Up From No. 6)

Baseball America - No. 6 (Up From No. 9)

National Collegiate Baseball Writers - No. 3 (Up From No. 6)

USA Today Coaches - No. 3 (Up From No. 6)

RPI  - No. 11 (Down From No. 9)

Oregon State's season continues on Monday afternoon at home against Gonzaga on Portland's CW and KOIN.com. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Joe Londergan
