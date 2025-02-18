Oregon State Pitcher Dax Whitney Earns National Honor
The life of a college freshman can be daunting.
Suddenly, there are bills to pay, clothes to clean, groceries to buy, and meals to cook. Then there is the academic workload: textbooks to read, projects to complete, and exams to pass. What's more, you are expected to do it all in a new environment - a college campus - far away from the familiar comforts of your hometown.
Now imagine that two-time College World Series champion Mitch Canham sends you up to the mound. That's a glimpse at the life of Oregon State true freshman pitcher Dax Whitney.
So far, it's a good life.
After throwing 5 full innings in his college baseball debut Saturday against UNLV, the true freshman from Blackfoot, Idaho., has been named Perfect Game's National Pitcher of the Week.
The 6'5" righty reached 98 MPH on a cut fastball, but the rest of his 84 pitches paint a clearer portrait of his dominant day: Whitney struck out 8 batters, walked only 1 batter, and allowed just 4 hits.
The Beavers next play on Wednesday the 19th against Houston (11 AM first pitch), but Whitney's next start is expected Saturday against Oklahoma. First pitch is scheduled for 2 PM and the game can be viewed on D1Baseball.com or on the listened to on the radio (Beavers Sports Network)